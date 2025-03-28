Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.29

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.291 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
