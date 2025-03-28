Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
MDST traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.28. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Company Profile
