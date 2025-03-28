Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MDST traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.28. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Company Profile

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

