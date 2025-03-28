What is B. Riley’s Forecast for NPKI Q1 Earnings?

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for NPK International in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NPK International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NPK International stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. NPK International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, Director John C. Minge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,944.06. This trade represents a 4.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

