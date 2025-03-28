What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for BRP Q3 Earnings?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.69.

BRP Stock Down 6.8 %

TSE:DOO opened at C$50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$50.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.