Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.36 and last traded at $183.36. Approximately 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 9.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

