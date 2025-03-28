WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,837 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

