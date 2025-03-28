WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,864 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in General Electric by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $206.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

