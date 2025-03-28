WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,431,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

DGRE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 8,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

