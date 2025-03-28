WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.40 and last traded at $79.58. Approximately 78,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 146,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

