Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.78.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.