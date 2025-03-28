Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.