WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WuXi AppTec stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
