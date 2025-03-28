WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.