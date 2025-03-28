Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

