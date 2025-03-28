X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 44,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 44,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.00.

X Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $794.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

About X Financial

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. X Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

