X Square Capital LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.79. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

