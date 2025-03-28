X Square Capital LLC Acquires 99 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 36.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 9,300.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.28.

AppLovin Stock Down 20.1 %

AppLovin stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

