X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 401.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

