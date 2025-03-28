X Square Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vital Energy worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vital Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,141.49. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

VTLE stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $842.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

