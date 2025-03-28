X Square Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

