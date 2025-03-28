X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

LLY opened at $822.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.43. The firm has a market cap of $779.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

