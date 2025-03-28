Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 465,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $12.09 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

