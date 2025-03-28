Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.