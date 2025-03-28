Xponance Inc. Buys 2,631 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the third quarter worth $22,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,344,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RXO by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 602,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RXO by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 590,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after purchasing an additional 508,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

RXO Price Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $19.36 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.