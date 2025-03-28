Xponance Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $21.85 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

