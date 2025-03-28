Xponance Inc. Increases Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $53.96 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

