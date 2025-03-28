Xponance Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 484.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.78. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $275.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

