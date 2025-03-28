YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 4220029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

