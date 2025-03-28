YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on March 28th

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2711 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million and a P/E ratio of 30.28. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

