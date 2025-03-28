Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Releases Earnings Results

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 264.46% and a negative net margin of 27.41%.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

YOSH stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.