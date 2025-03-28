Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Releases Earnings Results

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 264.46% and a negative net margin of 27.41%.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance
YOSH stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Yoshiharu Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yoshiharu Global
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.