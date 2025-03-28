Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:CNQ Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.53.

CNQ opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total value of C$327,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,170. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

