ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $15.77. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,779,972 shares traded.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 81.65%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 126.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

