10,250 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $364.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

