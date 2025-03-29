10,459 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

