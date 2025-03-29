1,130 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $364.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.08 and its 200-day moving average is $374.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

