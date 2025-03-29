18,104 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $59,063,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

