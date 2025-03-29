213 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

