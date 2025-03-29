2,689,517 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,689,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,086,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.53% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

