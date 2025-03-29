28,525 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

