36,840 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. General Electric comprises about 2.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 3.0 %

GE opened at $199.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.