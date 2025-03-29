3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

NYSE:DDD opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in 3D Systems by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 535,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

