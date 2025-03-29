3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EDGU opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $26.38.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.