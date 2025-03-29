4,124 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,253 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,751,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,102,000 after buying an additional 650,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

