4,648 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8865 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

