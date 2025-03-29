535,550 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 535,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,927,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.6% of Allianz SE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allianz SE owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $116.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.