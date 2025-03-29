65,811 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises about 0.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,524,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0638 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

