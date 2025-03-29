894 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 351,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $221.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

