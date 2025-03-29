AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
IDTVF remained flat at $31.26 on Friday. 3,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
