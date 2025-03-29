Accent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Accent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

