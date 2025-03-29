ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.13.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.