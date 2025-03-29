Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Afentra Stock Performance
STGAF stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. Afentra has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
About Afentra
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.