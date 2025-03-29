Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Afentra Stock Performance

STGAF stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. Afentra has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

