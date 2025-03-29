Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Posts Earnings Results

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.05. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

