Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Posts Earnings Results

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.05. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
